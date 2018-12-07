



What is apache? Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:35, 7/12/2018







Apache the software program

Apache is a key building block of the Internet. It runs on many of the servers which make up the Internet and allows them to provide the websites you use every day. Its many features include the ability to host multiple websites on a sever, control access and provide security, execute scripts and commands when you access pages, log website activity, and a whole host of other features. You use Apache every day without realising it.



Apache the license

All software has a license which defines what rights you have and what use you can make of a piece of software. For example, most commercial software bans you from trying to dissect it and give it away to your friends.



The Apache License is one of several Open Source licenses. These generally come with free software (as in you do not have to pay for it) which includes the source code. The big difference in Open Source licenses is that some are viral (with the GPL you have to release any software which uses it under the same license so it 'infects' the software) and non-viral (you can use it with other software including commercial software so long as you respect the rules on the original software).



It is possible to release software under more than one license. A nice example is the PDF library



If your aim is to encourage maximum update and usage, you would choose a non-viral license such as the Apache license which is what RISC OS now uses.



If you own the software, you can choose to change the license (as RISC OS Developments has done having acquired RISC OS), but you cannot modify the license on software belonging to someone else).



Apache the foundation



There is also an organisation called



Apache is an organisation of individuals (no Company/Corporate membership option) and anyone can join. It also organises conferences and promotes software development.



Anyone can use the Apache license in the software. This is perfectly acceptable and many other software projects have been doing the same for many years.



If you want your software to be an 'official' Apache project, you also need to follow the apache rules on how software is developed. This lays down a clear methodology and governance.



Many of the software projects which are Apache projects started life outside Apache and have joined by adopting the Apache rules. For the last 2 years, the Java IDE



More details on Open Source licenses at

Apache website



