log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- The environmental cost of software (Prog:7)
- South-West Show Q and A (News:4)
- 3 key dates for your diary in 2019 (News:2)
- David Pilling Treasure Trove (News:)
- Wimpslot/RAMdisc (Prog:8)
- Armx6 Not booting (Gen:6)
- RISC OS FR : The Raspberry Pie contest (News:25)
- December news (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Chris Williams (News:2)
- Happy Holidays! (PP:20)
Related articles
- The state of PackMan in 2018
- 55 BBC Micro Books on CD
- DDE reaches release 28 and above
- Newsround
- ROOL C Tools Get Cheaper
- An arbitrary number of possibly influential RISC OS things
- Bob and Trev: Resurrection: Just in time
- Monster AI
- Combat
- Visibility and pathfinding
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: David Pilling Treasure Trove
 

David Pilling Treasure Trove

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:02, 18/1/2019 | ,
 
If you are looking to learn about software, there is a treasure trove of source code and resources available on the Internet.
 
One of the more interesting resources is from David Pilling. He is something of a RISC OS legend (being behind OvationPro and many critical tools for RISC OS). His website lists his software and also includes several free utilities.
 
There is also an interesting section for 'retired' software here. Rather than just let the packages disappear, the source code is now available for all the ArcFax, Panorama, SparkFS and many other former commercial applications. Enjoy digging....
 
[Updated 18 January] Thanks to Sprow for pointing out SparkFS does not include source code
 
David Pilling website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: David Pilling Treasure Trove
  