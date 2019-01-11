



South-West Show Q and A Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:04, 11/1/2019







We noticed the venue has changed this year. What was the reasoning behind that?

Various exhibitors and some customers have said that as the old venue could only be reached by car that it was not suitable. One exhibitor last year backed out at the last moment citing this as the reason.



Is it still easy to reach via public transport and car?

It is now more easily reached. Bristol Meads mainline station is only 20 minutes walk away there are believe something like 11 bus routes that go past the hotel and it has a large car park off of a main route from the M4 motorway. There is a map on the website http://www.riscos-swshow.co.uk



Bristol is quite a trek for some. Is it possible to stay the night at the hotel? Is anything planned for the night before the show?



Yes it is. Nothing official is planned but usually a few early birds and exhibitors might gather in the bar for a chat.



Any other changes you can tell us about?



The format for the show will be similar to previous years



Who is exhibiting this year?



All the usual suspects. we will have an updated list on the website within the next week or so. But most exhibitors from previous years a few new ones should be coming.



Are you anticipating any interesting announcements this year at the South-West Show?



We always hope that there will be special announcements from the exhibitors.



Anything else you can tell us about?



RISC OS Developments Ltd will be giving a talk at the BCS on the 17th January in London to their Open Source Groups. Details will be on their website shortly.



South-West Show website



