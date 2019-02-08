log in | register | forums
Show West Show 2019 preview

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:44, 8/2/2019 |
 
Next weekend (Saturday 16th February) sees the regular South West show in its brand new venue. Organised as usual by R-Comp and Orpheus Internet, the show will take place at the Arnos Manor, in Bristol. The venue is really easy to reach by both car and public transport and you can book a room if you want to stay the night.
 
Exhibitors for this year include:The show is planned to run from 10:30am to 4pm.
 
There will probably be show reports from the usual suspects and theatre talks online, but there is really no substitute for being there and supporting the RISC OS community.
 
For more information, check out the show website.
 
  arawnsley (13:04 11/2/2019)
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124442, posted by arawnsley at 13:04, 11/2/2019
R-Comp chap
Posts: 482 		Cameron Crawley (RISC OS ports of Linux stuff?) and Midlands User Group (talking about the group and showing robot arm projects and other bits and bobs) now also confirmed for SW Show.

Looks like being our biggest event yet!
