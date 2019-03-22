  R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show





One of the big draws at the South-West Show was the chance to actually try (and see and touch!) 2 new RISC OS machines on the R-Comp stand.







If you would like a Titanium powered machine (but in a more traditional Computer case, and at a cheaper price, then the Titan (another play on the Ti name) is for you. R-Comp prices start at 775 pounds and you get a fully finished Titanium machine, complete with SSD drive and the R-Comp software bundle.



This now means that there is a nice wide selection of machines based on the Titanium motherboard. You can build your own by purchasing the board directly from Elesar, and R-Comp and CJEmicros offer a range of finished machines in different configurations to suit different budgets and needs. I have a Titanium machine as my main RISC OS machine and am very pleased with it....



R-Comp also showed an ARMbook - a Pinebook running an almost finished version of RISC OS. There were both 12 and 14 inch models. The Pinebook runs a 1.2 Gig ARM chip and the version of RISC OS still needed finishing but was running well on the hardware. The box can also dual-boot Linux as a second operating system. You cannot yet buy one, but you can put down a deposit. So if you are looking for a dual purpose, portable RISC OS solution, the ARMbook is well worth a look...



It was really great to see R-Comp showing these new machines and they nicely extend the range of hardware options for people seeking a fast RISC OS machine in 2019.



Posts: 39 A native laptop is exciting stuff.



Are these Pinebooks basically the same ones which are periodically available from pine64? Or are they in any way connected to their new Pinebook Pro? [ Log in to reply ]

