log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show (News:1)
- 2 new Web browsers preview at SW Show (News:14)
- Internet integration added to RiscOSM (News:1)
- February News (News:2)
- Beebit 0.61 (Games:3)
- Simtec Hydra for sale (eBay) (Gen:1)
- RISC OS interview with Michael Grunditz (News:)
- South-West Show 2019 talks (News:)
- South-West Show 2019 in Pictures (News:)
- South-West Show 2019 Report (News:3)
Related articles
- First Impressions of RComp's TiMachine
- Review: Nokia N770 Internet Tablet
- Review - A9home
- Iyonix: first birthday review
- Iyonix USB 2 - review
- PCITV screenshots
- Wakefield 2003 - the preview
- 100bT Network Cards Tested
- New RISC OS, new markets.
- Castle reveal Kinetic to the press
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show
 

R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:12, 22/3/2019 | ,
 
One of the big draws at the South-West Show was the chance to actually try (and see and touch!) 2 new RISC OS machines on the R-Comp stand.
 

 
If you would like a Titanium powered machine (but in a more traditional Computer case, and at a cheaper price, then the Titan (another play on the Ti name) is for you. R-Comp prices start at 775 pounds and you get a fully finished Titanium machine, complete with SSD drive and the R-Comp software bundle.
 
This now means that there is a nice wide selection of machines based on the Titanium motherboard. You can build your own by purchasing the board directly from Elesar, and R-Comp and CJEmicros offer a range of finished machines in different configurations to suit different budgets and needs. I have a Titanium machine as my main RISC OS machine and am very pleased with it....
 
R-Comp also showed an ARMbook - a Pinebook running an almost finished version of RISC OS. There were both 12 and 14 inch models. The Pinebook runs a 1.2 Gig ARM chip and the version of RISC OS still needed finishing but was running well on the hardware. The box can also dual-boot Linux as a second operating system. You cannot yet buy one, but you can put down a deposit. So if you are looking for a dual purpose, portable RISC OS solution, the ARMbook is well worth a look...
 
It was really great to see R-Comp showing these new machines and they nicely extend the range of hardware options for people seeking a fast RISC OS machine in 2019.
 
  R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show
  richw (23:04 22/3/2019)
 
Richard Walker Message #124473, posted by richw at 23:04, 22/3/2019
Member
Posts: 39 		A native laptop is exciting stuff.

Are these Pinebooks basically the same ones which are periodically available from pine64? Or are they in any way connected to their new Pinebook Pro?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show
  