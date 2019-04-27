log in | register | forums
Wakefield show 2019 in pIctures

Posted by Mark Stephens on 12:00, 27/4/2019 |
 

Take a walk around the Wakefield 2019 with us....

(Click on the thumbnails for the bigger image)


 
  micken (14:34 27/4/2019)
  glavallin (23:16 27/4/2019)
    arawnsley (10:15 28/4/2019)
 
Michael Grunditz Message #124488, posted by micken at 14:34, 27/4/2019
Member
Posts: 8 		Looks like fun!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Geoff Lavallin Message #124489, posted by glavallin at 23:16, 27/4/2019, in reply to message #124488
Member
Posts: 41 		It does. Its a pity I couldnt make it this year but the storm plus traffic reports on the M62 put me off. Hopefully better luck next year.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124490, posted by arawnsley at 10:15, 28/4/2019, in reply to message #124489
R-Comp chap
Posts: 493 		I don't blame you, Geoff. Whilst the weather was fine the whole time (I think, more or less) I was in Wakefield, the M62 was an absolute nightmare both ways.

Going over, I managed to hit rain storms (very low visibility) AND nose-to-tail traffic (early Fri afternoon). Coming back, the traffic was light, but the rain storms were back, with standing water and huge spray.

Fun show, NOT fun travel!

Big thanks to all who DID attend though, as we were very pleased by the show response etc smile

[Edited by arawnsley at 13:26, 1/5/2019]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

