|Wakefield show 2019 in pIctures
micken (14:34 27/4/2019)
glavallin (23:16 27/4/2019)
arawnsley (10:15 28/4/2019)
Michael Grunditz
micken at 14:34, 27/4/2019
|Looks like fun!
Geoff Lavallin
glavallin at 23:16, 27/4/2019, in reply to message #124488
|It does. Its a pity I couldnt make it this year but the storm plus traffic reports on the M62 put me off. Hopefully better luck next year.
Andrew Rawnsley
arawnsley at 10:15, 28/4/2019, in reply to message #124489
|I don't blame you, Geoff. Whilst the weather was fine the whole time (I think, more or less) I was in Wakefield, the M62 was an absolute nightmare both ways.
Going over, I managed to hit rain storms (very low visibility) AND nose-to-tail traffic (early Fri afternoon). Coming back, the traffic was light, but the rain storms were back, with standing water and huge spray.
Fun show, NOT fun travel!
Big thanks to all who DID attend though, as we were very pleased by the show response etc
[Edited by arawnsley at 13:26, 1/5/2019]
