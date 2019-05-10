log in | register | forums
Amcog Games Escape from the Arcade reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:06, 10/5/2019 |
 
One of the many exciting reasons to be at Wakefield 2019 was to visit the Amcog Games stand and see (and indeed buy!) their new game "Escape from the Arcade". This is their latest maze/platform game and should run on just about any RISC OS 4/5 system (I am playing it on my TItanium).

The premise of the game is that you are trapped inside a broken Arcade system and have to find your way out, collecting points, avoiding baddies and pressing z,d and enter key a lot to the accompanying music soundtrack. The graphics are big and clear, the scrolling is smooth, and the game contains lots of nice little flourishes (like being able to be a male or female character). If this review sounds a bit technical so far, so let's just say that the game is really fun to play and this review took considerably longer to write than anticipated due to the 'extended' research!
 
The game is written in BASIC and uses the Amcog Games library and other tools.
 


 
You can view the game source code and it is nicely commented.
 


 
You can buy the game from Amcog Games or via !Store. If you are looking for something new and fun to play under RISC OS, it is recommended.
 
Amcog website
 
Posts: 41 		Are you can also watch an Amcog games special on the WiFi Sheep youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhexVOjwU0E
