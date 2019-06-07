



RISC OS Interview with Sophia sapphire Bartram Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:10, 7/6/2019 | Interviews







Would you like to introduce yourself?



Hello I am Sophia sapphire Bartram



How long have you been using RISC OS?



4 years, playing my dads games which he made.



What does RISC OS look like from the 'young' viewpoint?



Fun and exciting, to look at.



What other systems do you use?



Android as well as small basic (virtual pc)



What is your current RISC OS setup?



Arm x6, Raspberry pi



What do you think of the retro scene?



Amazing to explore



Do you attend any of the shows and what do you think of them?



Yes I attend most of them and I find them cool and I enjoy going to them.



What do you use RISC OS for in 2019 and what do you like most about it?



I like the Sprite editor and BBC basic because I am interested in art and programing. And contributed to the game escape from the arcade, by providing inspiration for the music, also I helped come up with the name and I contributed some graphics like carol plus the ghostie.



What is your favourite feature/killer program in RISC OS?



I like Pixel art  The Sprite Editor



Apart from iconbar (obviously) what are your favourite websites?



Amazon



What are your interests beyond RISC OS?



I read a lot of manga and watch anime. Also I do some drawing, currently I am learning how to draw manga/anime people.



You can read lots of other interviews on Iconbar



This time round we would like to introduce you to a talented, young programmer you may well have met on the AMCOG games stand at recent RISC OS shows. Many thanks to Sophia for taking part.Hello I am Sophia sapphire Bartram4 years, playing my dads games which he made.Fun and exciting, to look at.Android as well as small basic (virtual pc)Arm x6, Raspberry piAmazing to exploreYes I attend most of them and I find them cool and I enjoy going to them.I like the Sprite editor and BBC basic because I am interested in art and programing. And contributed to the game escape from the arcade, by providing inspiration for the music, also I helped come up with the name and I contributed some graphics like carol plus the ghostie.I like Pixel art  The Sprite EditorAmazonI read a lot of manga and watch anime. Also I do some drawing, currently I am learning how to draw manga/anime people.You can read lots of other interviews on Iconbar here Log in to comment on this article

