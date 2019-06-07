log in | register | forums
RISC OS Interview with Sophia sapphire Bartram

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:10, 7/6/2019 |
 
This time round we would like to introduce you to a talented, young programmer you may well have met on the AMCOG games stand at recent RISC OS shows. Many thanks to Sophia for taking part.
 
Would you like to introduce yourself?
 
Hello I am Sophia sapphire Bartram
 
How long have you been using RISC OS?
 
4 years, playing my dads games which he made.

What does RISC OS look like from the 'young' viewpoint?
 
Fun and exciting, to look at.
 
What other systems do you use?
 
Android as well as small basic (virtual pc)
 
What is your current RISC OS setup?
 
Arm x6, Raspberry pi
 
What do you think of the retro scene?
 
Amazing to explore
 
Do you attend any of the shows and what do you think of them?
 
Yes I attend most of them and I find them cool and I enjoy going to them.
 
What do you use RISC OS for in 2019 and what do you like most about it?
 
I like the Sprite editor and BBC basic because I am interested in art and programing. And contributed to the game escape from the arcade, by providing inspiration for the music, also I helped come up with the name and I contributed some graphics like carol plus the ghostie.
 
What is your favourite feature/killer program in RISC OS?
 
I like Pixel art  The Sprite Editor
 
Apart from iconbar (obviously) what are your favourite websites?
 
Amazon
 
What are your interests beyond RISC OS?
 
I read a lot of manga and watch anime. Also I do some drawing, currently I am learning how to draw manga/anime people.
 
