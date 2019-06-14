log in | register | forums
Fireworkz Pro 2.22 update

Posted by Mark Stephens on 11:19, 14/6/2019
 
The latest update to FireWorkz Pro was demonstrated at the recent Wakefield and SW Shows. FireWorkz is a key RISC OS application, so it is good to see it continuing to evolve and be developed. So what is new?
 
The 2.22 update release is an incremental update with several nice to have features. The headline figure of this release was a new Statement view mode. This displays your data more like a traditional bank statement. Rows are displayed in alternative gray and white backgrounds, making it much easier to read. You can also use this to good effect in split view mode.
 
There are also some improvements to the Database in FireWorkz and better mail merge. In his Show talks, Andrew showed how the software now removes blank lines so documents appear to be neatly formatted.
 
As with every release, there are also bug fixes and some UI tweaks.
 
As usual, existing user scan purchase an upgrade and the software can be obtained directly from R-Comp or on !Store
 
