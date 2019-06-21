log in | register | forums
NetFetch updated to 5.50

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:31, 21/6/2019 | ,
 
Continuing with our theme of recent updates, NetFetch has been updated by R-Comp.
 
The main new feature fo this release is to move unto the new AcornSSL module which allows for support for 'modern' SSL/TLS support. This has require a lot of internal changes to the way the software works. It is really nice to see examples of developers making use of the Bounty enhancements and encouraging for the future.
 
NetFetch also gets the ability to quick-fetch individual mailboxes.
 
The update is 15 pounds and available from R-Comp directly.
 
R-Comp web site
 
Log in to comment on this article

