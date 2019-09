August News Round-up Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:30, 30/8/2019 | News







Elesar updates Prophet to version 4.02



R-Comp releases LockScreen version 1.13 - commercial product to provide a strong password locking mechanism for any RISC OS machine



running again in Cambridge - 21-22 September



Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?Elesar updates Prophet to version 4.02R-Comp releases LockScreen version 1.13 - commercial product to provide a strong password locking mechanism for any RISC OS machine Acorn World running again in Cambridge - 21-22 September Log in to comment on this article