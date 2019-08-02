log in | register | forums
Elesar updates prophet to 4.02
 

Elesar updates prophet to 4.02

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:30, 2/8/2019 |
 
Elesar brought us a substantial update with Prophet version 4.00. That release was all about bringing Prophet kicking and screaming into 2019. The big feature was support for MTD - the government Making Tax Digital and moving VAT submissions directly via the Internet. This was another program which benefited from the recent RISC OS bounties....
 
4.02 is an incremental release to fix some bugs and build on user feedback. If you have 4.00, it is a free update. If you do not have 4.00, it is great to see this classic RISC OS package getting some TLC, and making RISC OS a viable option for small business owners again in 2019.
 
Prophet on Elesar website
 
