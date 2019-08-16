log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Current state of play (Gen:9)
- New RISC OS videos on Youtube (News:1)
- Elite: The Blue Danube (Games:5)
- Aemulor (Gen:23)
- Elesar updates prophet to 4.02 (News:)
- July News Round-up (News:)
- South West Show 2020 date confirmed (News:2)
- Alternative forum (Prog:4)
- Adventures in Optimisation - Audio mixing (News:2)
- June News round-up (News:)
Related articles
- Elesar updates prophet to 4.02
- July News Round-up
- South West Show 2020 date confirmed
- June News round-up
- NetFetch updated to 5.50
- May News Round-up
- New RISC OS bounties announced at Wakefield 2019
- April News Round-up
- Elesar releases Prophet 4
- March News Round-up
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: New RISC OS videos on Youtube
 

New RISC OS videos on Youtube

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:19, 16/8/2019 |
 
Youtube is a good place to keep an eye on if you are looking for some interesting RISC OS content. Here are some recent items you may have missed....
 
If you missed the South-West show, you can catchup on what Steve Revill, Steve Fryatt, Matthew Phillips and Andrew Rawnsley had to say. Wifi Sheep also published a video on their show highlights.
 
RISC OS continues to be a good option for the RaspberryPi. There is a nice installation guide,
 
The wifi sheep channel has lots of interesting content related to RISC OS and 8bit systems.
 
What videos have you found on youtube?
 
  New RISC OS videos on Youtube
  arenaman (19:56 20/8/2019)
 
Michael Stubbs Message #124525, posted by arenaman at 19:56, 20/8/2019
Member
Posts: 80 		Good to see some people refusing to give up on RISC OS.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: New RISC OS videos on Youtube
  