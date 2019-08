  New RISC OS videos on Youtube

Youtube is a good place to keep an eye on if you are looking for some interesting RISC OS content. Here are some recent items you may have missed....If you missed the South-West show, you can catchup on what Steve Revill Matthew Phillips and Andrew Rawnsley had to say. Wifi Sheep also published a video on their show highlights RISC OS continues to be a good option for the RaspberryPi. There is a nice installation guide The wifi sheep channel has lots of interesting content related to RISC OS and 8bit systems.What videos have you found on youtube?