  New RISC OS videos on Youtube

Youtube is a good place to keep an eye on if you are looking for some interesting RISC OS content. Here are some recent items you may have missed....
If you missed the South-West show, you can catchup on what Steve Revill, Steve Fryatt, Matthew Phillips and Andrew Rawnsley had to say. Wifi Sheep also published a video on their show highlights.
RISC OS continues to be a good option for the RaspberryPi. There is a nice installation guide,
The wifi sheep channel has lots of interesting content related to RISC OS and 8bit systems.
What videos have you found on youtube?