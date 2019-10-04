RISC OS London Show 2019

- 3rd Event Technologies, with their Advanced Music Creation System
- Adrian Lees with Aemulor, Geminus, and "a major new application"
- Anthony Bartram of AMCOG Games, who is planning on bringing along his latest game (provisionally titled "Star Mine"), along with the AMCOG Development Kit and RDSP sound synthesiser
- BBC Media Preservation with Paul Emerton
- Chris Hall, who will be selling his new !FamTree app, as well as showing off his Raspberry Pi powered GPS unit
- CJE Micro's / The Fourth Dimension, who will have the usual smorgasbord of items on sale, including their RapidO Ti, RapidO Ig, and RaspberryRO Lite desktop systems, and their Pi-topRO v2 laptop.
- Daryl Dudey, who will be showing off the 3D graphics engine he's been developing
- Richard Keefe with the latest beta of the 32bit-compatible Impression X
- Jim Russell, who will be showing off his Raspberry Pi-powered BBC Micro
- Nigel Willmott with Organizer
- Orpheus Internet
- R-Comp with their ARMX6, mini.m and TiMachine desktops, ARMbook laptop, assorted VirtualRPC-based solutions, and their latest software updates
- Andy Marks' RISC OS Bits, including the rugged BÜRP cases, si.zeRO systems, and Raspberry Pi starter packs.
- RISC OS Developments Ltd, with progress updates on all things RISC OS Development-y
- RISC OS Open Ltd, with progress updates on all things RISC OS Open-y
- Riscy Robots, with progress updates on all things robot-y
- Show organisers The RISC OS User Group Of London
- RPCEmu developers Matthew and Peter Howkins, who will be showing off the long-desired new "Easy networking" feature
- Vince Hudd with various Soft Rock Software titles, and a handful of RiscPC-style Raspberry Pi cases
- Richard Broadhurst's Tricky Gaming titles for the BBC Micro
- The University of Cantabria, who recently developed the RISC OS-based UCDebug debugger to use as a teaching aid in their computer courses
- Rob Coleman with his VideoNuLA BBC Micro graphics enhancer, along with the latest version of his port of Doom to the BBC Micro (with Raspberry Pi co-processor)
- Tom Williamson, who will be talking about his WiFi Sheep podcast & YouTube channel
- And last but not least, the charity stand, who will be raising money for Combat Stress
