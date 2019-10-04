log in | register | forums
RISC OS London Show 2019
 

RISC OS London Show 2019

Posted by Jeffrey Lee on 09:00, 4/10/2019 | ,
 
This year's London Show is due to take place on Saturday the 26th of October, at the usual location of the St. Giles Hotel in Feltham. The show runs from 11 AM to 5 PM, with tickets being £5 at the door (and under-16's free). Exhibitors this year are set to include:Currently the theatre presentations are expected to include R-Comp, RISC OS Developments, RISC OS Open, the University of Cantabria, and WiFi Sheep - but make sure to check the show website for any future additions.
 
As usual we plan to have a roving reporter at the Show so remember to visit The Icon Bar for our show report and pictures.
 
