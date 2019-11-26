



4 interesting RISC OS projects on Git Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:14, 26/11/2019







Git is a relatively new format so many big projects are still on older Version Control Systems. But Git seems to have 'won' the Version control software battle and many other projects are moving to Git. For example, the Java language has



One of the 'killer features' of Git is GitHub - a central repository for storing Git code. There are many interesting projects up there, although not all Git projects need to be hosted on GitHub.



If you are interested in RISC OS and interested in using or learning about Git, here are 4 interesting projects you should know about?



1. RISC OS on Git

RISC OS was originally setup using a very old source code management system called CVS. In the last year, ROOL has also made it possible to access RISC OS on via the



2. RISC OS Linux port

Over the last few years, Timothy Baldwin has been working on an exciting project to get RISC OS running on Linux. The source code for this is on GitHub along with instructions to get it all up and running.



3. Arcem

This free, multiplatform emulator of RISC OS is also hosted on GitHub. You can download and build the software or just look at the raw source code.



4. UCDebug

Developed by University of Cantabria in Spain to tesch their students but with far wider possibilities.

UCDebug



There are several other interesting RISC OS projects on GitHub and this will hopefully be much easier when we get a native Git toolset for RISC OS. Now that would be a nice surprise for the next show...



Rob Kendrick Message #124650, posted by nunfetishist at 09:20, 26/11/2019

Today's phish is trout a la creme. Today's phish is trout a la creme.

Posts: 500 All of NetSurf's source code and build tools (including our patched GCCKSDK) is in git and you can browse it at http://git.netsurf-browser.org/ [ Log in to reply ]

