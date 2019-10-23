RComp officially releases ARM Book RISC OS laptop at London Show

Adrian Lees Message #124618, posted by adrianl at 12:15, 24/10/2019

Member

Posts: 1595 I've had a pre-release ARMbook for nearly six months, originally to get Aemulor working on it of course, but now used for software development and - in a massive dose of irony, given that it's the first RISC OS laptop I've ever had - it's been sitting on my network, operating as as server for the code that I'm writing, so I'm afraid I'm not the person to comment upon its function as a laptop.



It's been out into the world just once, and its first real use as a laptop will be for the show this weekend. Otherwise it has just sat there doing its thing without issue. I can confirm the impressive battery life and good display quality (1080p model). The only times I've had to restart during those months have been when I've broken it with my in-development code



[Edited by adrianl at 12:16, 24/10/2019]

Mark Stephens Message #124619, posted by markee174 at 14:35, 24/10/2019, in reply to message #124618

Member

Posts: 46 What was your impression of it as a server/desktop compared to Titanium/Pi/etc?

Adrian Lees Message #124620, posted by adrianl at 17:26, 24/10/2019, in reply to message #124619

Member

Posts: 1595 Well, it's not intended to be used as either a server or a desktop, of course, and for the most part I haven't been driving it directly but rather using it over the network connection. As I said, it's got roped in as a test device as will become clear soon.



Once HDMI support has been implemented, setting up the laptop with external peripherals (in the manner in which laptops are often used 'back at base'), it'll be more comparable in performance terms to a Pi3B than the faster CPU of the Titanium, but the chipset is capable of UltraHD @ 30fps and the memory interface is faster than that of any Pi prior to Pi4 so it'll be a capable desktop in due course, somewhere on a par with the i.MX6 WandBoard that is my main machine.



As a laptop, its weight is negligible and it's very compact. It's a bit of a shame that the screen bezel isn't narrower, and I personally would carry a small mouse because I don't get on with trackpads, although R-Comp has clearly put quite a bit of thought into providing proper support for the 3-button mouse that is essential on RISC OS, so I'm definitely not saying it's essential. Keyboard is okay, although some people like me may have a slightly harder time for having to adjust to US layout (smaller Enter key trips me up personally).

Gavin Message #124622, posted by SparkY at 21:01, 24/10/2019, in reply to message #124620

Danger! Danger! High Voltage!

Posts: 683 Everything I've heard about this little laptop has been positive so far, it sounds like RComp have done a great job with the RISC OS integration. I know it's been a big job but I personally can't justify until WiFi is done and dusted. Then you can count me in with bells on!



I wish I could get to the show on Saturday as I'd like to try out "Big Mode" on it.

