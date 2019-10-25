



Adrian Lees unveils Evince software for RISC OS Posted by Mark Stephens on 11:24, 25/10/2019 | News







Adrian Lees has been busy working on a much improved sharing solution for RISC OS. There are several VNC solutions which let you remotely view the RISC OS desktop from another machine, using a single keyboard and mouse. But I find them generally quite slow and clunky. They lack features, polish and speed and do not run on all machines.



The aim of Evince is to fill this gap. Evince runs on your RISC OS machine and allows you to use VNC to connect t to RISC OS from another machine, sharing the mouse and keyboard. It has been optimised for speed and also makes better use of all the VNC compression protocols.



Scroll wheel support is included and you have clipboard support (so you can just and paste between your RISC OS and Linux boxes.



It also has a neat trick (which will be familiar if you use Synergy) where you can switch between different machines (ie jump from RISC OS back to Linux) by moving the cursor off the side of the screen.



So far it has been tested with machine running various flavours of Linux, Windows, Rapsbian and MacOS.



As someone with multiple machines and one monitor, I am really excited at the prospect of a decent sharing solution. Expect a review as soon as we can harass Adrian into giving us a copy!



Adrian has given us some teaser images to show you what is possible and will be at the show to demonstrate further.













If you are still undecided about the RISC OS Show tomorrow, then hopefully this should be the final prompt you need....Adrian Lees has been busy working on a much improved sharing solution for RISC OS. There are several VNC solutions which let you remotely view the RISC OS desktop from another machine, using a single keyboard and mouse. But I find them generally quite slow and clunky. They lack features, polish and speed and do not run on all machines.The aim of Evince is to fill this gap. Evince runs on your RISC OS machine and allows you to use VNC to connect t to RISC OS from another machine, sharing the mouse and keyboard. It has been optimised for speed and also makes better use of all the VNC compression protocols.Scroll wheel support is included and you have clipboard support (so you can just and paste between your RISC OS and Linux boxes.It also has a neat trick (which will be familiar if you use Synergy) where you can switch between different machines (ie jump from RISC OS back to Linux) by moving the cursor off the side of the screen.So far it has been tested with machine running various flavours of Linux, Windows, Rapsbian and MacOS.As someone with multiple machines and one monitor, I am really excited at the prospect of a decent sharing solution. Expect a review as soon as we can harass Adrian into giving us a copy!Adrian has given us some teaser images to show you what is possible and will be at the show to demonstrate further. Log in to comment on this article

