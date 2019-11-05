



R-Comp releases new 17inch RISCBook laptop Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:21, 5/11/2019 | Hardware



R-Comp had so many exciting developments at the recent London Show that you may have missed the other new laptop on their stand.



The RISCBook is a Windows 10 laptop, all setup to run RISC OS 4+ under emulation. So it can serve as a combined system, offering both Windows and RISC OS on one machine, with easy switching and integration.



With a 17inch IPS screen (which looked VERY nice on the model R-Comp had on their stand), this is not a ultra, ultra-portable. It is a high end spec machine (i5 intel chip, 8 or 16 gigs of RAM, SSD, DVD-writer) which should run Windows and RISC OS fast enough for most users and provide a single, portable machine for all your Computing needs. Prices start at 899 pounds for a system.



It nicely compliments the ARMBook, which offers a much more compact, 'less powerful' RISC OS/Linux system with better batter life and a smaller screen. The classic portable dilemma dilemma for you of speed/power/screen size versus portability...



Contact R-Comp for more details on both their laptops.



