



RISC OS Developments makes Impression Style free Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:06, 19/11/2019 | News



One of the reasons I originally moved to RISC OS (after being a devoted Commodore user since my first VIC-20) was Impression Style. It was a dream for layout and design and also a very competent Word-processor. Coupled with a set fo high quality RISC OS fonts, it had no challenger on any platform.



Impression Style was the 'entry-level' version with the far more powerful Impression-X for real power publishers. This is still a commercial product (now developed by Richard Keefe) and there will be an update of this in the next few weeks.



So I was really pleased to see that RISC OS Developments has 'revitalised' Impression Style and made it freely available to all RISC OS users. The software is freely downloadable from !Store and there is even an updated 370 page manual.



Other platforms offer free Word-processor tools such as LibreOffice so it fills a gap in RISC OS and it is still a very competent and intuitive piece of software.



So you if you are looking for a Word-processor or really easy to use layout and design software, RISC OS has just become a much more attractive proposition. I hope RISC OS developments are focussing their marketing efforts on getting some publicity in the RaspberryPi community who now have a potentially very exciting free and fast publishing solution available to them. Spread the word....



