R-Comp updates NetFetch and MPro at London Show
 

R-Comp updates NetFetch and MPro at London Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:20, 7/12/2019 |
 
R-Comp took time out from all their hardware developments (and Andrew Rawnsley's moonlighting at RISC OS Developments) to release NetFetch 5.51 and MPro 8.04.

As the release numbers suggest, these are essentially incremental updates rather than big releases.
 
NetFetch fixes and potential issue with very large emails over SSL and updates SSL support to use the latest release.
 
Mpro 8.04 fixes some bugs and allows the user to configure an alternative deferred mail folder for IMAP. If you are a Pi user, work has been done to make it much faster on slow disc systems (R-Comp claims up to 4x faster).
 
If you are an existing user, these are all nice to have free updates. And it is good to see such key software continuing to be supported and updated.
 
The Icon Bar: News and features: R-Comp updates NetFetch and MPro at London Show
  