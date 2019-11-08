



First releases of OWB and Iris RISC OS browsers Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:09, 8/11/2019







These are essentially the first alpha releases of two different Browser projects organised by RISC OS Developments to update browser support on RISC OS. OWB is a port of an existing Open Source Browser while Iris is a new Browser using the webkit engine.



The first thing to say is that these are both very much first concept releases, with much to be done (colour for instance on Iris is swapping channels). They crashed several times when Andrew did a demo in the London show talk. But they are very promising and exciting!



There has already been a November release which fixes the colour issue in Iris and some issues. It also adds more RISC OS dialog boxes. If you are shareholder of ROD, you are invited to download and kick the tyres....







My testing has focussed mainly on Iris (as I tend to use more cutting edge websites). I can now read the BBC, Guardian and Telegraph online. The experience is still quite minimal if you are used to Chrome, Safari, and Firefox and sluggish even on my Titanium, but it is now possible to access modern websites under RISC OS. Remember this is just the first release and just having it on RISC OS is very exciting!



I was especially impressed to find that the Trello site worked and I could even drag and drop items - lots of very messy HTML/Javascript in there!







My understanding is that Shareholders get access now, then purchasers of the OBrowse front end and finally everyone in 2020 (for free). There will be more updates and more RISC OS features being added.



If you have a copy of either Iris or OWB, what are your first impressions?



riscosbits (10:19 8/11/2019)

Posts: 11 Like you, I seem to have gravitated towards Iris. It's given me a few issues with Gmail access on occasion, but I'm not a frequent user of the service, so it's no real issue.



Iris does lack some of the features of Netsurf, especially when it comes to saving pages and URLs etc. but it's much nicer to be able to access the previously unusable parts of the web.



After only a few days, it's my go to browser! Excellent work!



(And it's really easy to theme with button designs!).



[Edited by riscosbits at 10:20, 8/11/2019]


