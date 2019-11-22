Drag'n'Drop Autumn 2019 edition reviewed





After a lull in publishing, Drag'n'Drop is back with us. Drag'n'Drop is a downloadable RISC OS magazine (provided as a PDF file) which reminds me of the old style RISC OS magazines published in the 1990s - mix of news, reviews, games, coding projects. Drag'n'Drop has all this and more (and always in bold colours!).The latest edition has 18 pages - shorter than previous editions but crammed with good stuff. After the editors column, there is a beginners page (or reminders page for me) on some RISC OS concepts and then a news section. One advantage of being an electronic magazine is that all the links are clickable.Next we have a BBC BASIC Blocks game (using various political faces hence the Brexit name). The source code is included and nicely documented - you can buy a version with the code to download if you do not want to type it out yourself.The magazine also includes a second BASIC listing with a conversion of a platform game called Hirize, originally written for the ZX Spectrum. Again, the source code is nicely documented for you to tear apart and available already typed in.There is also a really short BASIC utility to create a Draw file with dotted fills (think the American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein ).Finally there is a tutorial on the RISC OS port of FFmpeg (including link to download). Everything you need to know on using the software to convert, crop and edit video is covered here.Good to have you back guys - you were missed! I look forward to the next edition. Log in to comment on this article

