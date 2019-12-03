log in | register | forums
RISC OS Developments moves into hardware

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:35, 3/12/2019 | ,
 
Despite claiming to be a software Company, you may have noticed at recent RISC OS shows that they have also quietly diversified into hardware.
 



 
As this is a RISC OS review, the first thing we will focus is the choice to return to a blue theme. Personally I thought this argument had been settled long ago in favour of green (which is no longer even an option). ROD were not available for comment on the subject...
 
That aside, the cup works very well. There is only one capacity option but it seems a sensible default which most users will find acceptable. In practice, I found it worked well for drinking before it went cold. I tried a wide range of teas, coffees and other beverages and found no compatibility issues. It is very stable in use and I experienced no crashes or spills with it.
 
RISC OS Developments have produced the cups with the twin intent of raising awareness and cash and it seems to work well on both fronts.
 
ROD website 
