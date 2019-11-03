



Icon Bar xmas interviews Posted by Mark Stephens on 12:22, 3/11/2019







Every year over Xmas Icon Bar likes to run some interviews with the famous, infamous, up and coming or just interesting faces in the RISC OS world. We ask them how they came into RISC OS, what they like and what they are up to.There is a really nice back catalogue of interviews here This year we want to ask your help. If you know anyone who fits the bill, (or you would like to be interviewed yourself), all you have to do is just give us a name (and ideally an email contact). We will send the Icon Bar team round (usually via email) to get some answers. Log in to comment on this article

