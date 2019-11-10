



5 websites I can now access properly with RISC OS Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:23, 10/11/2019









General observations

Before you get too excited, it is remembering that this is very much the start of a journey. The browser experience is nowhere near as polished as you would find on Windows/Mac/Linux/tablet/phone. And performance is still sluggish - I am running my tests on a Titanium and would personally not want anything slower.



And while many sites work, things like video do not. So I could open youtube, but not watch any videos - we will need support for video before this works.



Some sites also do not work - I could not login into several such as Jira from Atlassian. RISC OS Developments might want to consider how they want bug reports and whether they want to also publish a list of known working sites.



So there is still a lot of work and development needed to complete this project. But you do have permission to get very excited that we now on the journey!



Google Chrome





You could access Google Chrome before, but now we have full experience with auto-suggestion.



1password



This is a really big deal for me because I use 1password to store all my logins and passwords. I can now access it in RISC OS, and open other sites from there.



Basecamp





Basecamp is a complex application which I use for both work and leisure.



Guardian





In the first article, we showed you the Telegraph up and running. In the interests of political balance, you can also access the Guardian.



Twitter





Twitter works and I can even see I have notifications.



What websites have you had success with?







