log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- 5 websites I can now access properly with RISC OS (News:)
- First releases of OWB and Iris RISC OS browsers (News:5)
- R-Comp releases new 17inch RISCBook laptop (News:)
- Icon Bar xmas interviews (News:)
- RComp officially releases ...C OS laptop at London Show (News:8)
- ArtWorks (Gen:1)
- October News round-up (News:)
- RISC OS London Show 2019 - Notes from the talks (News:3)
- Apples updates MacOS to Catalina (News:1)
- Adrian Lees unveils Evince software for RISC OS (News:4)
Related articles
- First releases of OWB and Iris RISC OS browsers
- Elesar bring Wifi networking to your RISC OS Pi
- Fireworkz Pro 2.22 update
- R-Comp releases 2 new machines at SW show
- The Book of Arcade Games reviews
- Drag'n'Drop Summer 2018 edition reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop Spring 2018 edition released
- Messenger Pro reaches release 8
- New edition of Archive lands on my doorstep...
- Drag'n'drop winter 2018 edition reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: 5 websites I can now access properly with RISC OS
 

5 websites I can now access properly with RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:23, 10/11/2019 |
 
In our previous article, we told you about the new Browsers for RISC OS. In this follow-up we have been kicking the tyres...

 
General observations
Before you get too excited, it is remembering that this is very much the start of a journey. The browser experience is nowhere near as polished as you would find on Windows/Mac/Linux/tablet/phone. And performance is still sluggish - I am running my tests on a Titanium and would personally not want anything slower.
 
And while many sites work, things like video do not. So I could open youtube, but not watch any videos - we will need support for video before this works.
 
Some sites also do not work - I could not login into several such as Jira from Atlassian. RISC OS Developments might want to consider how they want bug reports and whether they want to also publish a list of known working sites.
 
So there is still a lot of work and development needed to complete this project. But you do have permission to get very excited that we now on the journey!
 
Google Chrome


 
You could access Google Chrome before, but now we have full experience with auto-suggestion.
 
1password


This is a really big deal for me because I use 1password to store all my logins and passwords. I can now access it in RISC OS, and open other sites from there.
 
Basecamp


 
Basecamp is a complex application which I use for both work and leisure.
 
Guardian


 
In the first article, we showed you the Telegraph up and running. In the interests of political balance, you can also access the Guardian.
 
Twitter


 
Twitter works and I can even see I have notifications.
 
What websites have you had success with?
 
 
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: 5 websites I can now access properly with RISC OS
  