  5 RISC OS gift ideas for your Christmas wishlist

Christmas is almost here and you should be finishing off your wishlist. To help you, The Icon Bar has come with some RISC OS related suggestions.It seems RISC OS is no longer just about software - it's a lifestyle brand! You can buy mugs from ROD ( read our in depth review ) and wear RISC OS on your sleeve with some shirts from ROOL There are lots of flash cases and stickers out there including mini RiscPC and Phoebe cases to give your Pi a new look. Have a look at RISCOSbits for some cool cases and skins or SoftRock for some ideas to start you off.R-Comp launched its new ARMBook laptop (a proper RISC OS laptop based on the successful PineBook) this year.A good starting point is the increasing range from Amcog games Read our review of their latest game Star Mine.If you are feeling more altrusitic, the ROOL bounties scheme is dragging RISC OS kicking and screaming into the 21st Century. You can contribute to make it happen. Or maybe this is one for your New Years resolutions.Please let us know your ideas/suggestions.