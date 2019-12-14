5 RISC OS gift ideas for your Christmas wishlist

Philip Green Message #124659, posted by Philip52 at 08:06, 15/12/2019

Posts: 2 I contacted RISC OS Developments Ltd for a mug and was told they need to have a new batch made.

Mark Stephens Message #124660, posted by markee174 at 09:11, 15/12/2019, in reply to message #124659

Posts: 54 Probably have a new release at South West Show

Andrew Rawnsley Message #124661, posted by arawnsley at 11:47, 15/12/2019, in reply to message #124659

Posts: 520 I believe they can be made to order, but the problem is shipping them securely to avoid breakage. We normally only do them at shows for that reason.



If you're OK paying for secure shipping, then I'd imagine there wouldn't be too much of a problem, but these things are often price-sensitive.

Philip Green Message #124662, posted by Philip52 at 07:30, 16/12/2019, in reply to message #124660

Posts: 2 I just checked the

RISC OS Events Calendar <http://www.timil.com/riscos/calendar/>

(link from last night's ANS newsletter).

That shows two different dates for the South West show in februari 2020.



That's a bit late for my Christmas wish list.

VinceH Message #124663, posted by VincceH at 07:53, 16/12/2019, in reply to message #124662