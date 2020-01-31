January News Round-up

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
!ChatCube messenger client for RISC OS from Cloverleaf Project.
New applet for Ovation from Gavin Crawford to play a sound after printing has finished.
Elesar adds a real-time clock option to its Wifi HAT card for Raspberry Pi
ROUGOL has a new venue for its meetings
ADFFS 2.68 released
Prophet updated to version 4.05 . Bugs fix release.
Details on Annual Big ben Club day - May 16th 2020 posted on ROOL forums.
A video of Matt Evans' "Ultimate Acorn Archimedes Talk", which discusses many of the technical details of the original generation of Archimedes machines.
The South-West Show next month has an updated list of exhibitors including the very welcome return of mw-software.