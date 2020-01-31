log in | register | forums
January News Round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:31, 31/1/2020 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
 
!ChatCube messenger client for RISC OS from Cloverleaf Project.
 
New applet for Ovation from Gavin Crawford to play a sound after printing has finished.
 
Elesar adds a real-time clock option to its Wifi HAT card for Raspberry Pi
 
ROUGOL has a new venue for its meetings
 
ADFFS 2.68 released
 
Prophet updated to version 4.05 . Bugs fix release.
 
Details on Annual Big ben Club day - May 16th 2020 posted on ROOL forums.
 
A video of Matt Evans' "Ultimate Acorn Archimedes Talk", which discusses many of the technical details of the original generation of Archimedes machines.
 
The South-West Show next month has an updated list of exhibitors including the very welcome return of mw-software.
 
