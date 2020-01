What are your RISC OS plans for 2020? Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:32, 3/1/2020 | Opinion



It seems incredible to find we are still using RISC OS into the 2020s! We are still seeing new and exciting software and hardware developments. My personal top 3 key developments at the moment are:-



1. The new RISC OS laptop.

2. Bounties to drag RISC OS kicking and screaming out of the 1990s and into the present.

3. The new web Browsers which make the modern internet accessible on RISC OS.



So what are your RISC OS plans for 2020? And what would you like to see on the Icon Bar?



