South-West Show 2020 Preview

Last year the exhibitors included:
- Adrian Lees
- AmCog Games
- AMCS
- Archive magazine
- Cameron Cawley
- Charity Stand
- Chris Hall
- Drag 'N Drop
- Gareth Lock / DynaByte Software
- John Norris (Bell ringing) & Tasty Treats
- Mw-software
- Organizer
- Orpheus Internet
- R-Comp
- RiscOSBits
- RISC OS Developments (also representing ImpressionX)
- RISC OS Open Ltd (ROOL)
- Rob Coleman
- ROUGOL
- SROUG
- Soft rock software
- Steve Fryatt
- Wifi sheep
The show is planned to run from 10:30am to 4pm. Tickets are 5 pounds on the door.
We will be there to give you an update, but there is really no substitute for being there and supporting the RISC OS community. The list of exhibitors is the best we have seen at the SW Show with several new faces and some old friends reappearing after a break.
For more information, check out the show website.