South-West Show 2020 Preview

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:02, 14/2/2020 |
 
The South West Show is next Saturday (22nd February). Organised as usual by R-Comp and Orpheus Internet, the show will take place at the Arnos Manor, in Bristol again. The venue is very easy to reach by both car and public transport and you can book a room if you want to stay the night.

Last year the exhibitors included:Full details of confirmed exhibitors are on the Show Website.
 
The show is planned to run from 10:30am to 4pm. Tickets are 5 pounds on the door.
 
We will be there to give you an update, but there is really no substitute for being there and supporting the RISC OS community. The list of exhibitors is the best we have seen at the SW Show with several new faces and some old friends reappearing after a break.
 
For more information, check out the show website.
 
