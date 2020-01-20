  Rougol kicks off the new decade with a new venue and a talk by Richard Brown

The first ROUGOL meeting of the new decade kicked off on monday night at a new venue. After 18 years, the Duke of Sussex (very near Waterloo Bridge) is the new (possibly permanent) home for the meetings. They do a good selection of food and provide a quiet room upstairs, wifi and a big display screen. There were 18 people at the meeting which kicked off at .745pmThe speaker was Richard Brown from RISC OS Developments/Orpheus who started by giving ROUGOL a new projector, which works very nicely with RISC OS.Richard was there to tell us all about RISC OS Developements and the South-West Show, along with some new updates. Below are my notes (all mistakes and omissions are mine):-ROD now has a third director based in EuropeWork continues on Iris and Owb under 2 different developersShareholders will get first updates - new release at end of january hopefullyPurchares of CD-ROM will be next followed by general release for allThe South West Show now has 20 confirmed exhibitors including mw-software. Martin is back in town!The browser developers did not want funding so money being used for other projects to support RISC OS.Helping with Python 3 portROD managing development of new networking support in RISC OS for commercial project. This will go back into software. They may well be an overlap with RISC OS bounties and talking with ROOL.Videos for RISC OS being producedTook questions from audienceNext month, ROUGOL will be having a meeting all about BBCs and all the things you can do with them including upgrades.