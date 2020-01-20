  Rougol kicks off the new decade with a new venue and a talk by Richard Brown

The first ROUGOL meeting of the new decade kicked off on monday night at a new venue. After 18 years, the Duke of Sussex (very near Waterloo Bridge) is the new (possibly permanent) home for the meetings. They do a good selection of food and provide a quiet room upstairs, wifi and a big display screen. There were 18 people at the meeting which kicked off at .745pm
The speaker was Richard Brown from RISC OS Developments/Orpheus who started by giving ROUGOL a new projector, which works very nicely with RISC OS.
Richard was there to tell us all about RISC OS Developements and the South-West Show, along with some new updates. Below are my notes (all mistakes and omissions are mine):-
ROD now has a third director based in Europe
Work continues on Iris and Owb under 2 different developers
Shareholders will get first updates - new release at end of january hopefully
Purchares of CD-ROM will be next followed by general release for all
The South West Show now has 20 confirmed exhibitors including mw-software. Martin is back in town!
The browser developers did not want funding so money being used for other projects to support RISC OS.
Helping with Python 3 port
ROD managing development of new networking support in RISC OS for commercial project. This will go back into software. They may well be an overlap with RISC OS bounties and talking with ROOL.
Videos for RISC OS being produced
Took questions from audience
Next month, ROUGOL will be having a meeting all about BBCs and all the things you can do with them including upgrades. RISC OS Developments website
Justin Fletcher
|RISC OS Python is clearly the way forward.
Chris Evans
|Great to see you are still keeping an eye on RISC OS matters, Justin!
Thanks for the run down, Mark
Andrew Rawnsley
|Just a quick note for clarification. It isn't that browser dev's don't want money/funding - we've spent a fair bit on that - but rather that they aren't demanding constant salary, which allows for more targetted spending.
There's been the odd cash bonus, but also hardware and software provision, and facilitating various other things.
We're very grateful, as it has allowed ROD to spread its wings a bit and encompass a range of positive projects. There's a long road with RISC OS web browsers, and there will be more expense in future, I'm sure, but we're grateful to both Michael and Lee that they have understood the limits on our finances, and drawn sparingly from the well.
This long-term approach helps us to stay on a good foundation for the future, which is very important!
Chris Johns
|Python uses the correct path separator of '.' in it's internal hierarchy
