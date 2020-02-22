  South-West Show 2020 in pictures

Member

In a quiet moment, Steve @ ROOL was kind enough to let me experiment with the Pi4 on their stand, and I can confirm that Aemulor can run !Publisher on it.



The latest pre-beta build of Geminus also runs as expected, although the Pi4 is so fast redrawing that we really need somebody to write some slower software for the window cacheing to confer its full benefit It'll be more beneficial at the higher resolutions of which the Pi4 is capable.