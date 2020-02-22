log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Geminus (Gen:20)
- South-West Show 2020 Report (News:1)
- South-West Show 2020 talks (News:)
- South-West Show 2020 Preview (News:2)
- South-West Show 2020 in pictures (News:1)
- What are your RISC OS plans for 2020? (News:22)
- January News Round-up (News:)
- RISC OS interview with Pablo Fuentes Saez (News:1)
- Rougol kicks off the new d...nd a talk by Richard Brown (News:5)
- Getting EFF2 fonts installed on RISC OS 5.24 (Gen:3)
Related articles
- South-West Show 2020 Report
- South-West Show 2020 talks
- South-West Show 2020 Preview
- RISC OS Show West show is next month
- RISC OS London Show Report 2019
- RISC OS London Show 2019 - Notes from the talks
- RISC OS London Show 2019 - pictures
- RISC OS London Show 2019
- South West Show 2020 date confirmed
- Wakefield Show 2019 Report
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: South-West Show 2020 in pictures
 

South-West Show 2020 in pictures

Posted by Mark Stephens on 10:54, 22/2/2020 |
 
South-West 2020 in pictures. This year I wandered around before the show started to give you a preview of all the stands at the show...
 

 
(Click on the thumbnails for the bigger image)
 
 











 











 




 
  South-West Show 2020 in pictures
  adrianl (13:42 22/2/2020)
 
Adrian Lees Message #124730, posted by adrianl at 13:42, 22/2/2020
Member
Posts: 1609 		In a quiet moment, Steve @ ROOL was kind enough to let me experiment with the Pi4 on their stand, and I can confirm that Aemulor can run !Publisher on it.

The latest pre-beta build of Geminus also runs as expected, although the Pi4 is so fast redrawing that we really need somebody to write some slower software for the window cacheing to confer its full benefit wink It'll be more beneficial at the higher resolutions of which the Pi4 is capable.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: South-West Show 2020 in pictures
  