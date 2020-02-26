



RISC OS Direct RISC OS release - first impressions Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:00, 26/2/2020







First impressions

The software is supplied on a 8 Gig SanDisk Edge drive in a nice branded little bag. It would be nice to see the RISC OS coloured cog on the SD card in later production runs.







Popping it into your Pi (not 4) and it boots into RISC OS 5 .







The RISC OS Direct Direct version is a standard version of RISC OS with some additional software included. It has been setup to make RISC OS as easy as possible to try and more attractive for new users.



You can immediately see this emphasis on the desktop. The screen reminds users about the function keys and the 'quirky' 3 button mouse used by RISC OS. There is a selection of software ready to run on the screen. Networking is all setup and just works - you can see I have Shared my SSD drive from my Titanium at the bottom left corner.



Included software





Opening up the folders shows that the extra SD has been put to good use. There is a particular emphasis on programming, but there is a nice general selection of software on the drive, including Impression. Not bad for a free give away! This is the first release and the range of software included will increase in future updates.



Getting hold of the software

At the South-West Show Richard was saying that they would be giving away free copies at Pi Jams and other events. The target market is not really the existing RISC OS user base so he was asking for a cash donation if you wanted a copy of the SD. You can download the image for free and copy onto your own SD card at the



And the video

As this is aimed at new or lapsed users, there is also a free video guide to help you get started on



Overall impressions

We are really excited with this initiative from RISC OS Developments! It is all about attracting new or former users back to the platform and we look forward to it becoming even more polished and friendly on future releases. A big feature we would like to see as soon as possible is the inclusion of the Iris web browser to give better support for the web.



What do you think?





