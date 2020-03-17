log in | register | forums
Wakefield show postponed due to COVID-19

Posted by Jeffrey Lee on 22:38, 17/3/2020 | , ,
 
The Wakefield show organisers have announced that this year's show has been postponed, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic:
"Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club regrets to announce that, in the light of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
outbreak, the 25th Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show will NOT go ahead on the 18th April 2020, and
will have to be postponed. We will endeavour to contact all exhibitors directly in the coming days, and
further announcements regarding the event will be made in due course, once the situation becomes
clearer."
