



Amcog Games Scuba Hunter reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:22, 10/4/2020 | Reviews











Scuba Hunter is a Repton style game underwater where your diver works his way around the caverns, collecting prizes and avoiding the monsters. As we are underwater, these are jelly fish and other sea monsters.



Your nicely imagined diver character is controlled by keyboard, USB joystick or a Raspberry Pi SNES style controller. There are 10 levels to explore and lots of background music to enhance the atmosphere.



The source code is included so you can see see how the game works and even write your own mods.



My copy came in a nice case, but you can also get the game directly from PlingStore for 9.99 pounds. It should tun on anything which runs RISC OS 4 or 5.



I am really enjoying playing the game and look forward to the next Amcog release.



Scuba Hunter website page



One of my highlights at the recent South-West Show was the chance to play (and buy!), the latest game from Amcog Games.Scuba Hunter is a Repton style game underwater where your diver works his way around the caverns, collecting prizes and avoiding the monsters. As we are underwater, these are jelly fish and other sea monsters.Your nicely imagined diver character is controlled by keyboard, USB joystick or a Raspberry Pi SNES style controller. There are 10 levels to explore and lots of background music to enhance the atmosphere.The source code is included so you can see see how the game works and even write your own mods.My copy came in a nice case, but you can also get the game directly from PlingStore for 9.99 pounds. It should tun on anything which runs RISC OS 4 or 5.I am really enjoying playing the game and look forward to the next Amcog release. Log in to comment on this article

