log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Ben-Geshon) (News:)
- Some RISC OS related articles to read (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Andy) (News:)
- What is the February RISC OS Iris browser release like? (News:9)
- Drag'n'Drop Winter 2020 edition reviewed (News:2)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams) (News:1)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Mark Stephens) (News:5)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Martin) (News:)
- Episode VI - Return of the JFPatch (News:2)
- March News round-up (News:2)
Related articles
- Drag'n'Drop Winter 2020 edition reviewed
- Moving to RPCEmu for RISC OS on my Mac
- RISC OS Direct RISC OS release - first impressions
- Amcog's latest game Star Mine reviewed
- RISC OS Developments moves into hardware
- Drag'n'Drop Autumn 2019 edition reviewed
- Archive 24:5 Reviewed
- 5 websites I can now access properly with RISC OS
- First releases of OWB and Iris RISC OS browsers
- Elesar bring Wifi networking to your RISC OS Pi
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Amcog Games Scuba Hunter reviewed
 

Amcog Games Scuba Hunter reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:22, 10/4/2020 |
 
One of my highlights at the recent South-West Show was the chance to play (and buy!), the latest game from Amcog Games.


 
Scuba Hunter is a Repton style game underwater where your diver works his way around the caverns, collecting prizes and avoiding the monsters. As we are underwater, these are jelly fish and other sea monsters.
 
Your nicely imagined diver character is controlled by keyboard, USB joystick or a Raspberry Pi SNES style controller. There are 10 levels to explore and lots of background music to enhance the atmosphere.
 
The source code is included so you can see see how the game works and even write your own mods.
 
My copy came in a nice case, but you can also get the game directly from PlingStore for 9.99 pounds. It should tun on anything which runs RISC OS 4 or 5.
 
I am really enjoying playing the game and look forward to the next Amcog release.
 
Scuba Hunter website page
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Amcog Games Scuba Hunter reviewed
  