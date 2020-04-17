Organizer 2.29 Reviewed

log in | register | forums
Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:51, 17/4/2020 |
 
One of the surprises of the recent RISC OS South-West Show was the release of a new version of !Organizer. This is the essential Diary, Calendar, ToDo application for RISC OS. It resembles the traditional style Filofax calendar and everything can be configured/tweaked to suit you, from fonts and colours to which day you start the week.

The headline feature is the rewrite of the Address Book code, which also upgrades the vCard format supported from v2.1 to the far more modern v3.0. Another improvement is that the photo size has been increased from 30K to 128k
 
This is part of North One's development plans to vastly improve the ability of the software to synchronise across platforms - these days we all tend to live on several devices, not just one desktop system.
 
The Diary now allows you to display anything from aa single Day to a 32-column 364-day window. Personally I stick to the two weekly view which makes it really easy to me to see all my engagements over the next fortnight.
 
There are several other nice little tweaks, an adjustment for the moved May 2020 Bank Holiday and the usual bug fixes.
 
!Orangizer reminds my goto tool to run my life and thanks to North One for continuing to support and enhance it.
 
Upgrades are available from the website direct - cost depending on which version you currently have.
 
Website
 
