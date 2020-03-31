  What is the February RISC OS Iris browser release like?

One of the most exciting developments (for me personally) on RISC OS in the last 12 months has been the prospect of a modern browser on the platform. RISC OS Developments has been co-ordinating the development of not one but two separate browser projects - Iris and OWB. These are ports of existing Browsers to run on RISC OS. Of the two, Iris is based on the more modern Browser release.
As I tend to use cutting edge websites which use lots of JavaScript (i.e. BaseCamp, Jira, Trello), I have been following Iris very closely.
There was an initial release before Christmas and the latest release in February.
RISC OS Developments have been very concerned (paranoid) to manage expectations and not release too early. So if you expecting something which will blow away Chrome/Edge or Firefox running on 8 core MacBook Pro for the Pi, ARMX6 or even Titanium, you are going to be disappointed. If you want something which suddenly opens up modern websites on RISC OS at a reasonable speed on modern RISC OS machines you are going to be impressed...
The February release adds some performance enhancements, stability and a lot of usability. It is still a work in progress but it is very encouraging. It you are using the older version some things have changed or moved so read the installation instructions carefully.
The Iris Browser now has scaling and a resizable window with scroll bars. You can open multiple tabs and there is even an incognito mode. The Bookmarks works nicely and page text can be searched and copied. It is not yet ready for heavy-duty release (IMHO), but development is very encouraging.
In the screenshot, I have scaled the page to 75% and resized the window. What the screenshot does not show is that the images are all being correctly updated by JavaScript.
We will be running some tests on various sites - which would you like us to try? Are you using the latest release?