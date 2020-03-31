



What is the February RISC OS Iris browser release like? Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:32, 31/3/2020 | Opinion







As I tend to use cutting edge websites which use lots of JavaScript (i.e. BaseCamp, Jira, Trello), I have been following Iris very closely.



There was an initial release before Christmas and the latest release in February.



RISC OS Developments have been very concerned (paranoid) to manage expectations and not release too early. So if you expecting something which will blow away Chrome/Edge or Firefox running on 8 core MacBook Pro for the Pi, ARMX6 or even Titanium, you are going to be disappointed. If you want something which suddenly opens up modern websites on RISC OS at a reasonable speed on modern RISC OS machines you are going to be impressed...



The February release adds some performance enhancements, stability and a lot of usability. It is still a work in progress but it is very encouraging. It you are using the older version some things have changed or moved so read the installation instructions carefully.



The Iris Browser now has scaling and a resizable window with scroll bars. You can open multiple tabs and there is even an incognito mode. The Bookmarks works nicely and page text can be searched and copied. It is not yet ready for heavy-duty release (IMHO), but development is very encouraging.







In the screenshot, I have scaled the page to 75% and resized the window. What the screenshot does not show is that the images are all being correctly updated by JavaScript.



We will be running some tests on various sites - which would you like us to try? Are you using the latest release?



arawnsley (13:32 31/3/2020)

nunfetishist (16:48 31/3/2020)

David Denkers Message #124776, posted by d.denk at 12:05, 31/3/2020

Excellent news. Especially as an owner of a Timachine. Where can we download the latest release or beta?

Andrew Rawnsley Message #124777, posted by arawnsley at 13:32, 31/3/2020, in reply to message #124776

Posts: 526 This version is (presently) only available to those who have made an investment in RISC OS Developments. We have provided early access to our investors so that they can see how things are progressing. If anyone reading this feels that they should have received the download info and *hasn't*, please contact me privately so that we can sort things out.



The next phase (2) will be to broaden the release to those who supported our OBrowser fund-raiser release.



Then, finally (3), a general release.



In the absence of a Wakefield show, I suspect that "phase 2" will happen in April/May depending on my time/availability. It may slip to summer if I don't have time to make myself available to handle feedback/support.



Phase 3 will likely be towards the end of the year, but depends largely on progress. We don't want to make a public release if it isn't (roughly) feature complete.



[Edited by arawnsley at 13:34, 31/3/2020]

Rob Kendrick Message #124778, posted by nunfetishist at 16:48, 31/3/2020, in reply to message #124777

Posts: 503 Out of interest, which browser is it based on? [ Log in to reply ]

