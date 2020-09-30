



DDE 29 release from ROOL Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:50, 30/9/2020







The latest version includes 300 changes, mostly incremental enhancements and bug fixes. The most important feature is the support for newer versions of ARM versions, which means RISC OS can continue to run (and make good use of ) more modern ARM chips.



You can get the new version from ROOL, who also offer various discounts for existing users. ROOL have substantially reduced the price from what Acorn/Castle used to charge, and offer various schemes if the cost is still an issue and you want to work on RISC OS.



DDE is a key development platform for RISC OS, so it is great to see continued development and modernisation.



ROOL press release



