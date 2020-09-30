log in | register | forums
DDE 29 release from ROOL
 

DDE 29 release from ROOL

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:48, 30/9/2020 |
 
DDE 29 was released by ROOL at the London Show and continues to evolve. ROOL has now released DDE29c. The Desktop Development Environment is a set of development tools for RISC OS covering Assembler, C/C++ and BASIC. These include tools to write, and debug your programs, the ToolBox to create the GUI interface and the ABC BASIC compiler.
 
The latest version includes 300 changes, mostly incremental enhancements and bug fixes. The most important feature is the support for newer versions of ARM versions, which means RISC OS can continue to run (and make good use of ) more modern ARM chips.
 
You can get the new version from ROOL, who also offer various discounts for existing users. ROOL have substantially reduced the price from what Acorn/Castle used to charge, and offer various schemes if the cost is still an issue and you want to work on RISC OS.
 
DDE is a key development platform for RISC OS, so it is great to see continued development and modernisation.
 
ROOL press release
 
