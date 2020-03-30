log in | register | forums
Article archives
What is your current RISC OS setup? (Ed Smale)

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:16, 30/3/2020 | ,
 
I play for an amateur theatre company, and was getting ready to be the orchestra for Jekyll & Hyde the musical in May, but that's on hold now because of the pandemic.


 
There's an A4000 in there, which I'm not currently using, but I used it for the last show I did. It was rock-solid, but I wanted something smaller, so I'm now using a mini.m (see if you can spot it!).
 
The piano and pedals connect to the mini.m as MIDI input, and the mini.m then transmits via MIDI to the sound module. The MIDI interface is an iConnectivity midi mio 1-in 1-out USB To MIDI Interface.
 
The mouse mat is the detachable keyboard from a Microsoft Surface tablet that I no longer use...
 
It all works very nicely, and it's given me something to focus on whilst having to stay in the house all the time!
 
Other Computer setups
 
If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.
 
Mark Stephens Message #124773, posted by markee174 at 09:49, 30/3/2020
Member
Posts: 62 		Any complaints from the rest of the family/neighbours? My daughter has decided to learn to play the saxophone and getting the usual family jokes about how we might risk going out in preference to being trapped inside.
