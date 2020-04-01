  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams)

My definitely not minimalist setup. The main monitor is connected via KVM to
4 computers - ARMX6, RPC, Windows2003 server, Windows 10 laptop. The ARMX6
and the laptop are the ones mostly used.
On the bench behind me is the slalom scoring system that I am developing
(and have been developing since 1982) which currently uses a network of
rPis. The right-hand rPI 3B is built into a timing unit, while the metal
case contains 4 rPi 2Bs, an ATX power supply which runs them, the built-in
network switch, and 4 reversing camera monitors, one of which is on top.
These use keypad and mouse only, so any setup etc is done over Avalanche.
Details of the scoring system project are on http://www.adamshome.org.uk/slalomtiming/
Other Computer setups
If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.