  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams)

4 computers - ARMX6, RPC, Windows2003 server, Windows 10 laptop. The ARMX6

and the laptop are the ones mostly used.







On the bench behind me is the slalom scoring system that I am developing

(and have been developing since 1982) which currently uses a network of

rPis. The right-hand rPI 3B is built into a timing unit, while the metal

case contains 4 rPi 2Bs, an ATX power supply which runs them, the built-in

network switch, and 4 reversing camera monitors, one of which is on top.

These use keypad and mouse only, so any setup etc is done over Avalanche.



Details of the scoring system project are on



Other Computer setups



