- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams) (News:1)
- Drag'n'Drop Winter 2020 edition reviewed (News:1)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Mark Stephens) (News:5)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Martin) (News:)
- Episode VI - Return of the JFPatch (News:2)
- What is the February RISC OS Iris browser release like? (News:8)
- March News round-up (News:2)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Ed Smale) (News:1)
- Moving to RPCEmu for RISC OS on my Mac (News:6)
- RIP Jim Nagel - Computer Shopper to Archive (News:3)
What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams)
 

What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams)

Posted by Mark Stephens on 13:01, 1/4/2020 | ,
 
My definitely not minimalist setup. The main monitor is connected via KVM to
4 computers - ARMX6, RPC, Windows2003 server, Windows 10 laptop. The ARMX6
and the laptop are the ones mostly used.


 
On the bench behind me is the slalom scoring system that I am developing
(and have been developing since 1982) which currently uses a network of
rPis. The right-hand rPI 3B is built into a timing unit, while the metal
case contains 4 rPi 2Bs, an ATX power supply which runs them, the built-in
network switch, and 4 reversing camera monitors, one of which is on top.
These use keypad and mouse only, so any setup etc is done over Avalanche.
 
Details of the scoring system project are on http://www.adamshome.org.uk/slalomtiming/
 
Other Computer setups
 
If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.
 
  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams)
  mavison (13:17 4/4/2020)
 
Martin Avison Message #124791, posted by mavison at 13:17, 4/4/2020
Member
Posts: 3 		Do you always work upside-down ?!

Or was it just an April fool?

[Edited by mavison at 13:18, 4/4/2020]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

