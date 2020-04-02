



What is your current RISC OS setup? (Martin) Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:36, 2/4/2020 | Opinion, MyComputerSetup









Left to right:



A7000 with 24" 1920 x 1080 monitor sharing with a PC

RiscPC with 23" 1920 x 1080 monitor also sharing with a PC

3rd PC with 19" 1440 x 900 monitor also sharing with a 4th PC

PI3 running on the TV sharing with BBC Master, BTvision, and the current project



The 16 port gigabit switch can just about be seen behind the prototype.



The A7000 doesn't get a lot of use, it's drive is used for a 2nd backup of important files.



The RiscPC is the main file store for the PI since I don't trust the SD card for vital files. It's also got the assemblers and emulators for the 6502 and Z80 projects. The assemblers will work on the Pi, but the emulators won't due to being 26 bit and not worth the effort or re-writing to run on the Pi. Quick changes/edits get done on the RiscPC longer ones on the Pi.



The 3 PCs handle gaming(!), banking, e-mail, the web cam and the printer etc. All the things with manufacturer supplied software...



The 4th PC still has Windows 98 on it, and like the A7000 only gets called on if a particular piece of software or hardware won't run on a newer system or OS, Basically that means the USB microscope for checking PCBs and a vintage Eprom progammer.



To reach the 1920 x 1080 resolution of the monitors, the RiscPC runs in 256 colours, the A7000 just 4.



Other Computer setups



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



