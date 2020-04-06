



What is your current RISC OS setup? (Andy) Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:36, 6/4/2020 | Opinion, MyComputerSetup









On the left is an AOC 34 inch 3440x1440 monitor, which is driven by a Titanium in picture by picture mode, to give a full resolution image. It's very often used to display a Windows 10 PC, either at the same resolution or in a RISC OS window using the long-in-the-tooth RDPClient. The PC itself is located in another room altogether.



The next monitor along is another AOC model, this time a 25in 2560x1440 version. This is permanently connected to an ARMx6 and also connected to whatever I'm working on at the time. in the photo, it's connected to the cluster of Raspberry Pi boards which work with each other over VNC and all sharing a single 120GB hard drive. I make extensive use of VNC and am quite looking forward to Adrian Lee's Evince.



It's fair to say, I'm a convert to AOC monitors as the one in the corner that isn't switched on is my 'show monitor' that was last seen at The SouthWest show. It's an identical 25in model. All of them have four inputs usable to RISC OS (with appropriate adaptors to convert the DisplayPort inputs).



Also on the desk is a Pi 4 RISC OS system, which was documented on



There are a few other 'in development' projects on the desk too, including a mini-wifi model and an oak case, as well as a few containers of various bits and bobs used in building cases.



There's also the now near-ubiquitous 'work' laptop, since my day job has confined me to 'working from home' for the duration of the Covid-19 episode.



What can't be seen under the desk is the Titanium, ARMx6, various RISCOSbits machines, a re-cased Iyonix and a black four-slice RiscPC containing the original motherboard and ViewFinder plus a Qadro, Raspberry Pi running Raspbian, Windows PC and a network switch. All of these run from two RiscPC PSUs. There's also a RiscStation tower which hardly ever gets switched on these days.



Also not in shot are two ARMbooks (both sizes) and a PineBook Pro running the RISC OS Linux executable.



The desk itself is on its last legs, having barely survived four house moves. String, brackets and gaffer tape are the only thing keeping it upright.



Other Computer setups



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



