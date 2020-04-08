



What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Ben-Geshon) Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:25, 8/4/2020











The data on the server (about 4T) is on a RAID array, which is backed up internally 3 times a week, and in addition at the start of each month, and externally when I remember!



The Windows 10 machine is mainly used for high end photographic work and music typesetting with Sibelius.



Both the Windows and linux machines are "home brew" with my own choice of components, and not "off the shelf" systems.



The ARMx6 runs a Jewish calendar generating program which I have developed over the past 20 years, now running to about 20M of code, and using a custom library of Fireworkz custom functions (about 1900 lines of code) and running very fast on the ARMx6. It uses Fireworkz as its engine, then exports to Ovation Pro, and there is no question whatsoever that I could never have developed anything like it in Windows without expending considerably more work (if at all).



I also use the ARMx6 for stuff in Ovation Pro and EasiWriter, with the occasional venture into Artworks territory. It sometimes gets used for editing Windows files which don't edit well under WIndows because it "tries to be too clever"!



In addition I have a WiFi network running through the linux server to which I can add a laptop (Windows 10, but with VirtualRPC adjust so I can run RISC OS stuff away from the office if needed). The WiFi network is run through the linux server as I can block children's hardware from using unwanted outside internet sources. Not really needed any more as the children are mostly married and not at home any more now ...



I always use Ovation or EasiWriter in preference to my Windows 10 software (Word ...) unless I am forced to for compatibility or other reasons. They are just simply more productive than the Windows stuff.



I have noticed recently that the ARMx6 running RISC OS 5.25 is probably the most stable RISC OS machine I have ever used - it recently crashed after being up for 143 days, which is the longest uptime I have ever had on a RISC OS machine in constant use since 2003!



