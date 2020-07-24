log in | register | forums
Impression Publisher reaches release 4c

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:44, 24/7/2020 |
 
The Impression family of DTP products for RISC OS seems to be undergoing something of a revival at present. Impression Style (the standard version of the product) is now free, while Impression-X, the high end version, is now back in active development with Richard Keefe. He is running a subscription scheme providing updated versions of Impression-X.

Recently, the latest version of Impression-X (release 4c), arrived in my inbox. The release was supplied as a zip and contains updated versions of !Publish and !TransJPG and still needs Aemulor to run. This version improves JPEG support, and printing as well as fixing bugs. There is also an updated PDF version of the manual.
 

 
It is really nice to see Impression-X back in back in development, with Impression Style offering an excellent free DTP solution based on RISC OS.
 
If you want to learn more about Impression, we recommend the excellent newsletters produced by Chris Hall and freely available on his website.
 
Have you tried the new release?
 
