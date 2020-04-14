log in | register | forums
What is your favourite RISC OS font?

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:19, 14/4/2020 |
 
One of the big attractions for the RISC OS platform for me has always been the availability of excellent high-quality font families and fun fonts. RISC OS led the way with its built in fonts - I think I was persuaded to abandon my long-standing loyalty to Commodore machines after seeing what you could do with !Edit, !Draw and the built-in fonts.

On my Computer I have the Monotype font conversions, the fonts supplied with Artworks/Impression also with lots fo other fonts from other sources. Thankfully, Elesar has updated and re-released !FontFS which makes it easy to manage lots of fonts!
 
My particulate favourite resource of fonts is the EFF CD which contains a huge selection of serious and not-so serious font families. My personal favourite is this one.
 

 
What is yours?
 
