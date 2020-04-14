



What is your favourite RISC OS font? Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:19, 14/4/2020 | Opinion







On my Computer I have the Monotype font conversions, the fonts supplied with Artworks/Impression also with lots fo other fonts from other sources. Thankfully, Elesar has updated and re-released !FontFS which makes it easy to manage lots of fonts!



My particulate favourite resource of fonts is the EFF CD which contains a huge selection of serious and not-so serious font families. My personal favourite is this one.







What is yours?



