  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Jeffrey Lee)

On top of the desks, from left to right:
- A Windows PC for gaming, heavy-duty web browsing, and TV (via a TV tuner card).
- A couple of 25" 1440p monitors. They're side-by-side, but I'm not actually using them for multi-monitor stuff! Left monitor is for Windows & 2 random ARM boards, right monitor is for Titanium, Iyonix, and 1 random ARM board.
- An old 15" DVI+VGA monitor (RiscPC + 1 random ARM board)
- An iMac and a couple of tablets for working from home during the pandemic
- A StrongARM RiscPC, generally only used for compatibility testing
Under the desk are the Iyonix, Titanium, and an ARMbook. The Titanium is my main RISC OS machine, although there's still lots of old stuff on the Iyonix that I haven't copied over yet. There's also a wireless keyboard/trackball combo that I use with the ARM boards - very useful for saving on desk space.
Out of frame there's another tower case which houses a headless Linux PC, which mainly gets used for source control stuff, GCC cross-compilation stuff, and as a general NAS.
Other Computer setups
If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.