  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Jeffrey Lee)

On top of the desks, from left to right: A Windows PC for gaming, heavy-duty web browsing, and TV (via a TV tuner card).

A couple of 25" 1440p monitors. They're side-by-side, but I'm not actually using them for multi-monitor stuff! Left monitor is for Windows & 2 random ARM boards, right monitor is for Titanium, Iyonix, and 1 random ARM board.

An old 15" DVI+VGA monitor (RiscPC + 1 random ARM board)

An iMac and a couple of tablets for working from home during the pandemic

A StrongARM RiscPC, generally only used for compatibility testing If you look hard enough you should also be able to spot a BB-xM, IGEPv5, iMX6, Pandaboard, several Raspberry Pi's, and a USB switch which is used to allow the Iyonix & Titanium to share a keyboard.



Under the desk are the Iyonix, Titanium, and an ARMbook. The Titanium is my main RISC OS machine, although there's still lots of old stuff on the Iyonix that I haven't copied over yet. There's also a wireless keyboard/trackball combo that I use with the ARM boards - very useful for saving on desk space.



Out of frame there's another tower case which houses a headless Linux PC, which mainly gets used for source control stuff, GCC cross-compilation stuff, and as a general NAS.



Phlamethrower (22:17 12/4/2020)

Andrew Rawnsley Message #124795, posted by arawnsley at 21:53, 12/4/2020 R-Comp chap

Jeffrey Lee Message #124796, posted by Phlamethrower at 22:17, 12/4/2020, in reply to message #124795

Trust me - that shot was carefully framed to cut out all the piles of junk!

Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot stuff

Posts: 15089 Trust me - that shot was carefully framed to cut out all the piles of junk! [ Log in to reply ]

