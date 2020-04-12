  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Jeffrey Lee)

log in | register | forums
Posted by Jeffrey Lee on 08:00, 12/4/2020 | ,
 
Often changing on a daily basis:
 

 
On top of the desks, from left to right:
  • A Windows PC for gaming, heavy-duty web browsing, and TV (via a TV tuner card).
  • A couple of 25" 1440p monitors. They're side-by-side, but I'm not actually using them for multi-monitor stuff! Left monitor is for Windows & 2 random ARM boards, right monitor is for Titanium, Iyonix, and 1 random ARM board.
  • An old 15" DVI+VGA monitor (RiscPC + 1 random ARM board)
  • An iMac and a couple of tablets for working from home during the pandemic
  • A StrongARM RiscPC, generally only used for compatibility testing
If you look hard enough you should also be able to spot a BB-xM, IGEPv5, iMX6, Pandaboard, several Raspberry Pi's, and a USB switch which is used to allow the Iyonix & Titanium to share a keyboard.
 
Under the desk are the Iyonix, Titanium, and an ARMbook. The Titanium is my main RISC OS machine, although there's still lots of old stuff on the Iyonix that I haven't copied over yet. There's also a wireless keyboard/trackball combo that I use with the ARM boards - very useful for saving on desk space.
 
Out of frame there's another tower case which houses a headless Linux PC, which mainly gets used for source control stuff, GCC cross-compilation stuff, and as a general NAS.
 
If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.
 
  arawnsley (21:53 12/4/2020)
  Phlamethrower (22:17 12/4/2020)
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124795, posted by arawnsley at 21:53, 12/4/2020
R-Comp chap
Posts: 530 		Wow, how come everyone is so tidy. My desk and workspaces look like an explosion in a IT junkyard unhappy
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Jeffrey Lee Message #124796, posted by Phlamethrower at 22:17, 12/4/2020, in reply to message #124795
PhlamethrowerHot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot Hot stuff

Posts: 15089 		Trust me - that shot was carefully framed to cut out all the piles of junk!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

