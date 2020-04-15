log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz) (News:2)
- NBlood (Games:7)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Ed Smale) (News:2)
- What is your favourite RISC OS font? (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Jeffrey Lee) (News:2)
- Amcog Games Scuba Hunter reviewed (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Ben-Gershon) (News:)
- Some RISC OS related articles to read (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Andy) (News:)
- What is the February RISC OS Iris browser release like? (News:9)
Related articles
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Jeffrey Lee)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Andy)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Martin)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Alan Adams)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Ed Smale)
- What is your favourite RISC OS font?
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Ben-Gershon)
- Some RISC OS related articles to read
- What is the February RISC OS Iris browser release like?
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Mark Stephens)
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz)
 

What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz)

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:22, 15/4/2020 | ,
 
Visible on screen is my ARMX6 running in 2560x1440 60hz.
 

 
On the right there is my electron and zx spectrum 128. Both of the
8-bits have modern storage. Electron has a sdcard interface , and the
speccy has a gotek floppy emulator connected to a betadisc interface.
 
My other RISC OS computers are a TiMachine which is currently not in
use (since yesterday) because of serious USB problems. I also have a
ARMbook lying around. On the not so tidy desk I have my RockPro64 that
used to be in a nice plexiglass chassi. But I managed to drop it from
two meters and the chassi didn't survive.. Lucky enough the board
still works. Under the desk I have my build pc , running NetBSD. I use
qemu with nvmm acceleration for GCCSDK. It works very good , OWB
builds in 3minutes which is better than VirtualBox on the same
machine. It also provides the ARMX6 with extra storage , with several
NFS exports. They all reside on a two disk ZFS pool, about 3.5TB
available.
 
I really need to get a backup system again, I have a NAS , but not
connected at the moment.
 
I have two desks in "my" room, the computer/hacking desk and at the
other side of the room a desk for music production.
 
Other Computer setups
 
If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.
 
  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz)
  davidb (09:43 15/4/2020)
  micken (11:08 15/4/2020)
 
David Boddie Message #124798, posted by davidb at 09:43, 15/4/2020
Member
Posts: 128 		Nice to see an Electron getting some use! smile
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Michael Grunditz Message #124801, posted by micken at 11:08, 15/4/2020, in reply to message #124798
Member
Posts: 10
Nice to see an Electron getting some use! smile
Yes. Interesting is that my Z80 simulator written in BBC BASIC works on it , at snail speed!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz)
  