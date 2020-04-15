



What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz) Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:22, 15/4/2020 | Opinion, MyComputerSetup











On the right there is my electron and zx spectrum 128. Both of the

8-bits have modern storage. Electron has a sdcard interface , and the

speccy has a gotek floppy emulator connected to a betadisc interface.



My other RISC OS computers are a TiMachine which is currently not in

use (since yesterday) because of serious USB problems. I also have a

ARMbook lying around. On the not so tidy desk I have my RockPro64 that

used to be in a nice plexiglass chassi. But I managed to drop it from

two meters and the chassi didn't survive.. Lucky enough the board

still works. Under the desk I have my build pc , running NetBSD. I use

qemu with nvmm acceleration for GCCSDK. It works very good , OWB

builds in 3minutes which is better than VirtualBox on the same

machine. It also provides the ARMX6 with extra storage , with several

NFS exports. They all reside on a two disk ZFS pool, about 3.5TB

available.



I really need to get a backup system again, I have a NAS , but not

connected at the moment.



I have two desks in "my" room, the computer/hacking desk and at the

other side of the room a desk for music production.



Other Computer setups



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



micken (11:08 15/4/2020)

David Boddie Message #124798, posted by davidb at 09:43, 15/4/2020 Member

Nice to see an Electron getting some use!

Nice to see an Electron getting some use! Yes. Interesting is that my Z80 simulator written in BBC BASIC works on it , at snail speed!


