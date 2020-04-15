  What is your current RISC OS setup? (Michael Grunditz)

Visible on screen is my ARMX6 running in 2560x1440 60hz.
On the right there is my electron and zx spectrum 128. Both of the
8-bits have modern storage. Electron has a sdcard interface , and the
speccy has a gotek floppy emulator connected to a betadisc interface.
My other RISC OS computers are a TiMachine which is currently not in
use (since yesterday) because of serious USB problems. I also have a
ARMbook lying around. On the not so tidy desk I have my RockPro64 that
used to be in a nice plexiglass chassi. But I managed to drop it from
two meters and the chassi didn't survive.. Lucky enough the board
still works. Under the desk I have my build pc , running NetBSD. I use
qemu with nvmm acceleration for GCCSDK. It works very good , OWB
builds in 3minutes which is better than VirtualBox on the same
machine. It also provides the ARMX6 with extra storage , with several
NFS exports. They all reside on a two disk ZFS pool, about 3.5TB
available.
I really need to get a backup system again, I have a NAS , but not
connected at the moment.
I have two desks in "my" room, the computer/hacking desk and at the
other side of the room a desk for music production.
Other Computer setups
