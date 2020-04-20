



What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Ruck) Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:54, 20/4/2020 | Opinion, MyComputerSetup





machine an ARMx6 Mini.m and my main Raspberry Pi, a 4B with fanshim, both

are sitting sitting on their own SATA SSDs. My other RISC OS machine, an

Iyonix sits under the desk, and is attached to the monitor via VGA, they

all drive it at 2560x1440.







Also under there is an 8 port gigabit ethernet switch and a Display link

box which allows my work laptop to drive both monitors. The keyboard and

mouse are connected to a 4 way USB switch to the Mini.m, Pi4, work laptop

and my own ancient Linux/Windows laptop located under the work laptop.



There is USB hub for the Mini.M, a 5 way HDI switch for the 27 inch

monitor, a 3 way HDMI switch for the 24" monitor, which is connected to

the work laptop, my laptop and a Humax settop box, so I can occationally

watch TV on the second screen.



In front of the laptop is a Raspberry Pi ZeroW with 3" touch screen and

breakout board, with an temperature sensor and an ADC which I'm about to

play with. I would also like 10 other Raspberry Pi's not shown to be taken

in to account, there's at least one of each generation which are acting as

media players on TV's, security cameras, or remote temperature monitors,

even in the shed.





Other Computer setups



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.


