Which is your favourite RISC OS text editor?

Robert Sprowson, 21/4/2020

Posts: 18 There's also SrcEdit, the big sister of Edit, with programming language help lookup and similar bell & whistle (singular, it is Edit after all!).



In the BonusBin download on ROOL's website.



[Edited by Elesar at 08:41, 21/4/2020]

Gavin Wraith, 21/4/2020, in reply to message #124807

Posts: 27 When Sussex university had an econetwork of Archimedes, for teaching, and StrongED was still commercial, I paid Guttorm Vik for a site licence. When Guttorm was called up to do his Norwegian military service he made StrongED free. After Fred Graute took over maintenance and development he responded to my suggestions about dragging scripts (initially awk scripts) into StrongED windows. Occasionally I use Zap, but I like the appearance and configurability of StrongED, especially the scriptability, which is far more powerful than any feature that the other editors can boast.

David Boddie, 21/4/2020

Posts: 129 When I used RISC OS 3.1 on a 1MB A3000, Zap was my editor of choice. I kept going with it when I got an 8MB A7000+, then I (re-)discovered StrongEd via StrongHelp and gave it a try.



Ultimately, I used StrongEd for all my normal editing and only went back to Zap for disassembly and things. It was easier to add new highlighting modes to StrongEd - something that was unnecessarily hard to do in Zap.

