We are very lucky on the RISC OS platform to have !Edit built into the OS and two excellent editors in Zap and StrongED. Both have their fans and both are very capable.
I have to confess a preference for Zap because of its excellent syntax colouring features for different languages and filestpypes. I have to disassemble lots of PDF files and the modes with colour highlightling makes this really easy with the PostScript mode.
Which is your favourite? Zap websiteStrongED website
|Which is your favourite RISC OS text editor?
|Elesar (08:39 21/4/2020)
Gavin (09:03 21/4/2020)
Robert Sprowson
|Message #124807, posted by Elesar at 08:39, 21/4/2020
|There's also SrcEdit, the big sister of Edit, with programming language help lookup and similar bell & whistle (singular, it is Edit after all!).
In the BonusBin download on ROOL's website.
Gavin Wraith
|Message #124808, posted by Gavin at 09:03, 21/4/2020, in reply to message #124807
|When Sussex university had an econetwork of Archimedes, for teaching, and StrongED was still commercial, I paid Guttorm Vik for a site licence. When Guttorm was called up to do his Norwegian military service he made StrongED free. After Fred Graute took over maintenance and development he responded to my suggestions about dragging scripts (initially awk scripts) into StrongED windows. Occasionally I use Zap, but I like the appearance and configurability of StrongED, especially the scriptability, which is far more powerful than any feature that the other editors can boast.
David Boddie
|Message #124809, posted by davidb at 21:13, 21/4/2020
|When I used RISC OS 3.1 on a 1MB A3000, Zap was my editor of choice. I kept going with it when I got an 8MB A7000+, then I (re-)discovered StrongEd via StrongHelp and gave it a try.
Ultimately, I used StrongEd for all my normal editing and only went back to Zap for disassembly and things. It was easier to add new highlighting modes to StrongEd - something that was unnecessarily hard to do in Zap.
Michael Grunditz
|Message #124810, posted by micken at 13:15, 22/4/2020, in reply to message #124809
|I like the edit capabilities of Zap but nowadays I use StrongED. It is much more stable when editing 30+ files. It also has a nice windowlist and global search on all open files.
