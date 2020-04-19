log in | register | forums
Virtual Wakefield Show report 2020

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:01, 19/4/2020 |
 
In more normal times (remember those!) this would have been the weekend when lots of people trekked up to the Wakefield Show (and there would have been a write up in The Icon Bar for those unable to attend).

Of course these are not normal times and there is no Wakefield show. Hopefully there will be one in 2021 on Saturday 24th April.
 
However, the ever Enterprising RISCOSbits has been giving us something of a #virtualWakefieldShow on twitter with a selection of pictures on hardware projects which would have been displayed at Wakefield. As you expect from RISCOSbits, all of the product names need careful reading, although there is a nice departure from normal conventions with The Nagel - a tribute to the late (and much missed) Jim Nagel. As optimists, we look forward to seeing them all these machines in person at the London Show in October...
 
I wonder what the other exhibitors had planned for Wakefield? If you would like to tell us, we would love to know...
 

 

 

 

 

 
