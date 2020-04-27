



What is your current RISC OS setup? (Steve Fryatt) Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:46, 27/4/2020 | Opinion, MyComputerSetup











Other Computer setups



If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



The left-hand monitor is attached to the Titanium seen under the desk to the left; the one on the right is connected to several other systems: a PC running Linux (out of shot to the right), the RiscPC on the right under the desk and a couple of Beagle and Pandaboards which are in and out of use for testing, attending shows and the like.The Linux PC is used for day-to-day stuff, including web and email, photography, website development, and RISC OS coding with the aid of GCCSDK. There are a collection of RPCEmu installs on it, which run both recent test builds of RISC OS 5 and also the Virtually Free RISC OS 4.02 for legacy things (which saves getting the RiscPC going, since that needs its own PS/2 keyboard and mouse).These days, most of my coding is done in Visual Studio Code -- not least because it's more than happy to auto-complete, syntax and sanity-check RISC OS-based C as I type it. On screen at the moment is some of the Launcher source code.The Titanium gets used for non-development RISC OS-based work, including ArtWorks and Ovation Pro (all the Wakefield publications), CashBook and so on. It's also a useful machine for testing development code, as a Sunfish mount to the Linux machine's home directory allows things to be built on Linux and then run straight away from RISC OS on the other monitor. On screen at present is Reporter, showing a lot of debug output from Launcher -- as I satisfy myself that multiple panels and automatic button reflowing are working as expected.All of the machines are networked, and there's a headless Linux box providing a backed-up NFS fileshare where all work is saved; it's so much easier than finding innovative ways to back up Filecore discs quickly and easily. It also provides software and website version control with SVN, email using an IMAP server that both Linux and RISC OS can see, a web server for development and testing across Linux, Android and RISC OS browsers, and a media server.As an aside, the software seen being debugged is now available as a test build from here -- given that I was talking about it in Bristol, it seemed fair to get something out for the weekend that Wakefield didn't happen. :-)


